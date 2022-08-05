Perez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in a 7-3 win against the Red Sox on Thursday.

Perez gave Kansas City the lead with his RBI single in the fifth inning and later extended it in the seventh with a controversial three-run home run that went off the padding at the base of the left-field foul pole. The 32-year-old has batted a mediocre 7-for-28 since returning from a thumb injury July 29, though four of those hits have left the yard. Perez's 15 home runs tie him for the MLB lead at catcher despite the missed time and he's slashing .215/.253/.458.