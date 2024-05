Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI double and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Twins.

Perez has hit safely in five straight games, going 6-for-21 (.286) in that span. The homer was his first since May 20 and his 10th of the year. He also crossed the 40-RBI mark Wednesday, getting him past halfway to matching his total of 80 RBI over 140 contests last year. The catcher is slashing .325/.386/.537 through 55 games in 2024.