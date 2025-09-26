Perez went 1-for-4 with a three-run double in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Angels.

Perez's bases-clearing double in the ninth inning gave the Royals some extra breathing room. The knock was enough to give him 100 RBI on the year, a mark he's reached in three of the last five seasons. The catcher has plated nearly one-fifth of his total over his last 11 games, supplying 19 RBI in that span. He's one of 14 players to reach 100 RBI this season through Thursday's action. Perez has added a .241/.286/.454 slash line, 30 home runs, 54 runs scored and 35 doubles across 152 contests.