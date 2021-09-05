Perez went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in Saturday's loss to the White Sox.

Perez wasn't able to catch after getting hit in the neck by a foul ball Friday, but he excelled as the team's designated hitter Saturday. He drilled a two-run homer to center field in the third inning and one-upped himself with a three-run shot in the fifth. Perez has set career highs with 40 long balls and 99 RBI on the season. He trails only Shohei Ohtani (43) for the league lead in home runs on the campaign. Per TSN, he is the first catcher to hit 40 round trippers in a season since Javy Lopez in 2003.