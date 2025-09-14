Perez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Phillies.

The future Hall of Famer helped give the Royals an early 4-2 lead by taking Taijuan Walker deep twice in the first three innings. It was Perez's fourth multi-homer performance of the year, and the second blast not only gave him 27 home runs on the season, it lifted him to 300 HR for his career, as well as 1,000 career RBI. The 35-year-old Perez has been fading overall in September, however, batting just .178 (8-for-45) through 12 games this month with a 0:9 BB:K, although six of those eight hits (two doubles and four homers) have gone for extra bases.