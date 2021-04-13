Perez went 4-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored in Monday's 10-3 loss to the Angels.

Perez accounted for more than half of the Royals' seven hits Monday, although all four of his hits were singles. The catcher raised his slash line to .290/.371/.516 with two homers, four RBI, five runs scored and no steals in eight games this season. He's likely to be a near-everyday player again in 2021.