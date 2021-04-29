Perez went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.
Perez extended his hitting streak to three games, but he drove in a run and recorded his first multi-hit performance for the first time since April 21. The star catcher is hitting .266 with five homers and 13 RBI across 23 games this season.
