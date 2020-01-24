Royals' Salvador Perez: Recovery remains on track
Perez (elbow) threw down to second base for the first time Friday and expects to be ready for Opening Day, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Perez missed the entire 2019 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he continues to prove that he's right on track with his rehab. He's expected to be restriction-free heading into spring training and should begin ramping up his baseball activities in the near future.
