Perez (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Perez caught a bullpen session and participated in batting practice this weekend, and he'll return to game action Tuesday for the first time since late June. The 32-year-old underwent surgery on his left thumb June 24 and was initially expected to miss about eight weeks, but it appears likely that he'll be able to rejoin the Royals much earlier than expected.
