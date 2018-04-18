Royals' Salvador Perez: Rehab moves to Omaha
Perez (knee) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Perez was able to handle the catching duties for Double-A Northwest Arkansas a couple times in the past week as the 27-year-old competed in three rehab outings with the Naturals. Expect Perez to get a little more time behind the plate with Omaha before returning to the Royals.
