Royals' Salvador Perez: Rehab moves to Omaha

Perez (knee) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Perez was able to handle the catching duties for Double-A Northwest Arkansas a couple times in the past week as the 27-year-old competed in three rehab outings with the Naturals. Expect Perez to get a little more time behind the plate with Omaha before returning to the Royals.