Royals' Salvador Perez: Removed early Tuesday
Perez was removed early from Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
The reason for Perez's early departure is not currently known, but he was replaced by Drew Butera prior to the bottom of the fifth inning. Perez was 1-for-2 with a strikeout prior to his exit. An update on his status should follow Tuesday's contest.
