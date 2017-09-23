Royals' Salvador Perez: Removed for precautionary reasons Friday

Perez was removed from Friday's game for precautionary reasons after he took a foul tip in the jaw while catching, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez was 2-for-3 at the time, and with a 6-2 lead, it probably seemed safe to put in Drew Butera for the rest of the game. Unfortunately, the Royals promptly gave up five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning after Perez was taken out. Expect Perez back in the lineup at some point this weekend, but consider him day-to-day for now.