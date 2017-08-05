Royals' Salvador Perez: Removed from Friday's game
Perez exited Friday night's game against the Mariners in the seventh inning after striking out to end the sixth. The club did not immediately announce the reason for his exit, Wilson Alexander of MLB.com reports.
For the second time in nine games, Perez was removed early with apparent discomfort. The backstop suffered a minor rib injury on July 25, but only missed one game before returning to action. Drew Butera will be in line for Saturday's start if Perez sits out.
