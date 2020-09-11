Perez (eye) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday and will start against the Pirates, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The veteran backstop has been sidelined since Aug. 17 while recovering from blurred vision in his left eye, but he's good to rejoin the Royals on Friday. Perez has a .307/.326/.511 slash line with four homers through 22 games and should reclaim the everyday role behind the plate now that he's healthy.