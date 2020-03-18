Play

Royals' Salvador Perez: Returns to catching in spring games

Perez made his spring debut behind the plate Feb. 28 against San Francisco and started multiple games in the field before spring training was eventually suspended.

The 29-year-old was initially limited to serving as the designated hitter as he made his return from Tommy John surgery -- which cost him the entirety of 2019 -- and he ended up totaling five starts in the field. Perez appeared in 13 Cactus League games overall and had a .250/.342/.375 slash line with one home run in 32 at-bats, and he's poised to reclaim his everyday role once the season eventually gets underway.

