Royals' Salvador Perez: Returns to lineup
Perez (back) has returned to the Royals' lineup for Friday's game in Minnesota, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Perez is ready to go after missing two games when he took a fastball off the back during Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks. He's catching and batting third against Pablo Lopez.
