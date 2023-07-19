Perez (hamstring) is catching and batting cleanup in his return to the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.
Perez missed a couple starts with a left hamstring strain but feels well enough to give it a go Wednesday. The slugger has scuffled over the last few weeks, batting .192/.276/.212 with no home runs and one RBI in his previous 15 contests.
