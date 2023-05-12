Perez was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Brewers.
No reason has been given for why Perez has been scratched from the lineup, but it's worth pointing out that the backstop wasn't in the lineup for Thursday's contest as well. Vinnie Pasquantino has moved into the designated hitter role with Freddy Fermin remaining behind the plate.
