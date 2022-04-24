Perez (hand) will serve as the Royals' designated hitter and will bat third in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Perez will be limited to a non-defensive role for the series finale after he was hit in the left hand by a pitch in Saturday's 13-7 loss, though the 31-year-old was probably due for a day off behind the plate anyway after catching each of the previous three days. Assuming Perez's hand provides no complications while he swings the bat Sunday, he should be a fixture in the Kansas City lineup during the team's upcoming six-game week.