Perez underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb Friday and is expected to be sidelined about eight weeks, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports Kansas City reports.

The 32-year-old was placed on the injured list earlier Friday, and the team wasted little time getting him in for the procedure. Perez spent 10 days on the injured list with a thumb sprain in May, but he's now set to be sidelined for the next two months. MJ Melendez should operated as Kansas City's primary catcher in the meantime, with Cam Gallagher filling the backup role.