Royals' Salvador Perez: Sets record with homer Thursday

Perez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a double in a 14-6 rout of the Cardinals on Thursday.

Perez made history in the sixth inning with a 385-foot solo blast to left field. It was his 137th regular-season homer at Kauffman Stadium, establishing a record for long balls hit at the ballpark, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. The home run was also Perez's 313th in his career, putting him four away from reaching George Brett's franchise mark of 317. Perez came into Thursday without a homer over his previous 17 games, a span during which he batted just .157 (11-for-70).