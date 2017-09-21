Royals' Salvador Perez: Shows health with homer, three RBI

Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a run-scoring groundout against Toronto on Wednesday.

After three games out of the lineup with an intercostal issue, Perez has looked healthy back in the batter's box over his two games since returning. The potential for the injury to crop up again is concerning, but with Perez sitting on a career-high 26 homers and coming up on his career high in RBI (79; he's three short), he's got to be locked into fantasy lineups as long as the Royals are deploying him.