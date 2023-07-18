Perez isn't in the Royals' lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.
Though Perez will miss his second start after suffering a Grade 1 plus strain in his left hamstring Sunday against Tampa Bay, he participated in activities before Tuesday's game and is progressing nicely, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. Freddy Fermin will once again start behind the dish and bat sixth while Perez recovers.
