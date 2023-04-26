Perez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Arizona.
Perez has been in the lineup for 23 of the Royals' 24 games to open the season, but he'll get a rare day off for the series finale. Freddy Fermin will handle the catching duties with MJ Melendez lined up as the designated hitter after missing two games with back tightness.
