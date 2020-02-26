Royals' Salvador Perez: Slated to catch Thursday
Manager Mike Matheny said Perez would serve as the Royals' starting catcher in Thursday's Cactus League game against Milwaukee, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Perez had been scheduled to work behind the plate for the first time this spring in one of Wednesday's split-squad games, but the Royals pushed him back a day after he underwent a dental procedure earlier in the week. The 29-year-old had previously made two starts as a designated hitter and one at first base, as the Royals have been conscious about easing up on his catching duties following his March 2019 Tommy John surgery. Perez is still expected to see the bulk of his action as a catcher in 2020, though he may see more exposure to DH and first base compared to previous seasons.
