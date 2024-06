Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI in Friday's 10-3 victory over the Guardians.

The veteran Royal crushed a titanic 447-foot solo homer off Triston McKenzie in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1. Perez later tallied an additional RBI with a single to drive Maikel Garcia home in the third. The 34-year-old appears to be heating up this homestand, hitting .368 (7-for-19) with two homers over the past five games.