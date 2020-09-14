Perez went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Pirates.

Perez drove a solo home run in the third inning off Chad Kuhl to record his fifth long ball of the season. He came around to bat again in the same frame and delivered an RBI base knock to account for his production. Perez (eye) was activated from the injured list Friday and has gone 7-for-14 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and four runs scored since his return.