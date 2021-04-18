Perez went 2-for-4 with a walkoff solo home run in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

After starting a catcher and going 0-for-3 in the opener, Perez slotted in at DH in the nightcap and played hero by launching his fourth homer of the year in the seventh inning off Joel Payamps. Perez is off to a strong start, slashing .300/.352/.600 through 13 games with nine RBI.