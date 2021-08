Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

The catcher got the Royals on the board in the fourth inning with a solo shot to left field. The long ball was his fourth in his past six games, and all but one of his hits over that span have left the yard. Perez is up to a career-high 34 homers this season, tied for third in MLB.