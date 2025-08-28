Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a double and an additional run scored Wednesday's 12-1 win over the White Sox.

The homer was Perez's fifth of the month and his 23rd of the campaign. The veteran backstop had a dismal .606 OPS through May 31, but he's fared much better at the plate for the Royals and fantasy managers since the start of June. Perez is batting .266 with 19 long balls, 17 doubles and 51 RBI over his last 72 outings to raise his OPS to .742 for the year.