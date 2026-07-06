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Royals' Salvador Perez: Smacks solo homer Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Perez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double during the Royals' 15-1 win over the Phillies on Monday.

The Royals jumped on Cristopher Sanchez for nine runs through four innings, with Perez chipping in with a solo homer off the All-Star left-hander in the second frame. It was the 11th home run of the season for Perez and first since June 18. It's a good sign for the Royals to see the veteran catcher display his power Monday, especially after he missed three-straight games due to a sore elbow.

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