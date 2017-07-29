Royals' Salvador Perez: Smashes 21st homer in return to lineup Friday

Perez (ribs) went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Red Sox.

Perez blasted his 21st homer of the season off Rick Porcello to put the Royals on the board in the second inning of a road victory. He's now hit at least 21 homers in each of the last three seasons, but he's easily on his way to a breakout season in the power department with his .531 slugging percentage.

