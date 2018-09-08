Royals' Salvador Perez: Smashes three-run homer
Perez went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's loss to the Twins.
Perez (thumb) returned to action for the first time since Aug. 28 and cranked his 24th home run in the third inning to give the Royals a four-run lead at the time. The backstop is slashing an underwhelming .235/.273/.442 on the year, but he does rank in the top three in home runs and RBI (68) among MLB catchers. As long as he's healthy Perez should see regular playing time for the remainder of the season.
