Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

It was a close game until the sixth inning, when Perez ignited a six-run rally for the Royals with his solo shot. The catcher has hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-21 (.476) in that span. the homer was his first since May 3. Perez remains one of the top hitters in baseball this season with a .341/.404/.565 slash line, nine long balls, 38 RBI, 19 runs scored and 11 doubles over 47 contests.