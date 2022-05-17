Perez was removed in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox due to a sprained left thumb. He went 1-for-3 with a base hit and two strikeouts before exiting the contest.

Kansas City deployed Perez as its designated hitter for the front end of the twin bill, presumably with the intention of having him handle catching duties in the nightcap. In light of Perez's injury, however, MJ Melendez may have to pull double duty behind the plate unless the Royals call up another catcher from the minors prior to Game 2. The extent of Perez's sprained thumb may not be known until the conclusion of the doubleheader.