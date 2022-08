Perez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an RBI single in a 9-7 win over the White Sox.

Perez continued an excellent month of August and helped to power his team to victory over their division rivals with two extra-base hits. The home run he launched to right field was his 19th long ball of the season. Perez came into the month hitting only .209 but the veteran power-hitting catcher has raised his batting average to .241.