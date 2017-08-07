Royals' Salvador Perez: Still not recovered from intercostal injury
Perez (intercostal) said he is unsure of his timetable to return, as he's still experiencing pain, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Manager Ned Yost said Perez is feeling better than he did Sunday, according to Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City, but he's apparently still hurting when he swings and misses, so the Royals will wait for that to subside before moving forward with the backstop's rehab. A clearer timetable for his return should become available once Perez is able to take part in baseball activities with no issues.
