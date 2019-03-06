Royals' Salvador Perez: Surgery set for Wednesday

Perez (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday after a second opinion confirmed the damage to his UCL, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Perez headed to Dr. Neal ElAttrache for the second opinion and is now set to go under the knife. The injury was originally believed to be minor but will instead put an end to the 28-year-old's 2019 season prior to Opening Day. Cameron Gallagher is set to take over at catcher for the Royals with Meibrys Viloria next on the depth chart, assuming the team doesn't make any late roster additions.