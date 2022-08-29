Perez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a 15-7 win over the Padres on Sunday.

Perez went deep to left-center for his 18th home run of the 2022 campaign. He got off to a terribly cold start this season and was sidelined on a couple of occasions mid-season due to a thumb injury that eventually required surgery. Perez has been better since coming off the IL, and he came into the game slashing .280/.318/.430 with four home runs in August. He has hit at least 20 home runs in each full season of play dating back to 2015 and looks to be on the precipice of achieving that feat once again this year.