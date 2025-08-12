Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-4 win against Washington.

The veteran backstop notched his 294th career long ball with a 404-foot, two-run blast off Nationals starter Cade Cavalli in the sixth. Perez has flashed his power since the All-Star break, hitting .267 (23-for-86) with eight homers, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored across 22 games. Through 475 total plate appearances in 114 games, the 35-year-old is slashing .248/.394/.454 with 68 RBI and 39 runs scored.