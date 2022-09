Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Twins on Thursday.

Perez brought Kansas City within a run with his solo shot off Dylan Bundy in the fourth inning, but that ended up being the final run of the contest. The long ball was his 21st of the season, tied for third-most among MLB catchers. While he remains one of the league's most powerful backstops, Perez is very unlikely to approach the 48 long balls he slammed last season.