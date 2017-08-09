Royals' Salvador Perez: Swelling goes down Wednesday

Manager Ned Yost said Perez (intercostal) is expected to be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks after being reexamined Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Perez was initially expected to miss around a month with the injury, so this is welcomed news for the Royals' backstop. In the meantime, Drew Butera will continue to see the bulk of starts behind the dish while Perez is sidelined.