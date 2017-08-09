Royals' Salvador Perez: Swelling goes down Wednesday
Manager Ned Yost said Perez (intercostal) is expected to be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks after being reexamined Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Perez was initially expected to miss around a month with the injury, so this is welcomed news for the Royals' backstop. In the meantime, Drew Butera will continue to see the bulk of starts behind the dish while Perez is sidelined.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Still not recovered from intercostal injury•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Lands on disabled list•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: DL stint seems inevitable•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Out Saturday, MRI results pending•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: To undergo MRI on oblique•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Removed from Friday's game•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...