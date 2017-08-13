Royals' Salvador Perez: Takes part in catching drills
Perez (oblique) performed catching drills Sunday with no visible limitations, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
After doing some throwing on the field over the last couple of days, Perez took another step forward Sunday by getting behind the plate for drills. Perez's ability to swing the bat remains the biggest roadblock in his recovery from the right intercostal strain, so until he's able to take batting practice without discomfort, his activation from the disabled list shouldn't be considered imminent.
