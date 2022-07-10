Perez (thumb) was spotted taking part in some on-field work in his catcher's gear prior to the Royals' game Sunday against the Guardians, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Notably, Perez was catching with a glove on his surgically repaired left thumb, which signals that he's responded well to the procedure he had June 24. The veteran backstop is still expected to be sidelined for nearly two months, so fantasy managers shouldn't plan on having him back in the lineup until late August. Until then, MJ Melendez will operate as the Royals' primary catcher.