Royals' Salvador Perez: Takes seat Sunday

Perez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

The 28-year-old will get a day to rest his legs as Drew Butera steps in behind the plate to catch for starter Jason Hammel. Perez has endured a tough month, slashing just .173/.225/.293 with two homers so far in June, but his track record should be enough for fantasy owners to be patient.