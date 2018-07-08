Royals' Salvador Perez: Takes seat Sunday

Perez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Perez has started 11 consecutive games and hurt his hand in one of his appearances a little over a week ago, so he's probably well overdue for a day off. Drew Butera will step in behind the plate and bat ninth in the series finale.

