Perez went 5-for-8 with a double over both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus Tampa Bay.

Perez was a perfect 4-for-4 in Game 1, notching his first four-hit effort of the campaign. It was a promising start to the second half after the veteran catcher sputtered to a 4-for-43 mark and failed to hit a home run over his final 12 games before the All-Star break. Perez's double in the matinee of the twin bill was his first extra-base hit of any kind since he slugged a long ball June 23 against the Rays.