Royals' Salvador Perez: Tears MCL, out 4-to-6 weeks

Perez suffered a Grade 2 MCL tear and will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

This is a brutal blow for Perez and the Royals on the eve of Opening Day. According to Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star, the backstop apparently suffered the injury after he slipped while lifting a suitcase. Manager Ned Yost said he doesn't think Perez will need surgery, but the 27-year-old is still set to miss an extended chunk to start the season. Perez's initial recovery timeline puts a possible return date around mid-to-late May, though that could change depending on how his rehab goes. For now, look for Drew Butera to handle primary catching duties for the Royals until Perez is healthy.