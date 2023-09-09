Perez went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Perez has a trio of multi-hit efforts over his six games in September, going 8-for-27 (.296) with seven RBI in that span. With Freddy Fermin (finger) going on the injured list for what could be a season-ending injury, Perez will likely move back behind the dish on a more permanent basis. The 33-year-old veteran has a .249/.289/.418 slash line with 21 home runs, 64 RBI, 53 runs scored and 19 doubles over 126 contests in what's been a bit of a down year.