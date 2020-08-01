Perez went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.
It was his first multi-hit game of the year. Perez hasn't shown much rust at the plate after missing all of 2019 due to Tommy John surgery, going 8-for-32 (.250) with two homers and five RBI while starting all eight games so far for the Royals.
